Author Voices: Pramila Jayapal with Nick Licata

Join us for a conversation about political engagement with U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, author of Use the Power You Have. Former Seattle City Councilmember Nick Licata will moderate.



A former Washington State Senator and a lifelong organizer for immigrant, civil and human rights, U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) was elected to Congress in 2016 where she now serves as the Co-Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.









Nick Licata is from a working-class family, where neither parent graduated from high school. Licata, who couldn’t read until the age of nine, was the first of his relatives to attend college.



He led the local chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at Bowling Green State University and subsequently was elected student body president. He became a Seattle City Councilmember despite being significantly outspent, with the majority of the council, the mayor, and both daily newspapers supporting his opponent. He was elected to five terms to the council and became its president.



In 2012 he was named Progressive Municipal Official of the Year by The Nation. He was twice named Best Local Politician by the Seattle Weekly. He was an acknowledged leader in passing Paid Sick and Safe Leave, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and legalizing marijuana. He initiated the founding of Local Progress, the national municipal policy network and served as its first chairman.



He is the author of two books: Becoming a Citizen Activist: Stories, Strategies, and Advice for Changing Our World and Princess Biana and the Vandals, a children’s novel.



is available for purchase from Third Place Books, 206-366-3333. Born in India before coming to the United States alone at the age of 16, she was the first South Asian American woman elected to the House of Representatives and is one of only 14 immigrants serving in Congress. She currently serves on the Judiciary Committee, the Budget Committee, and the Education and Labor Committee.Nick Licata is from a working-class family, where neither parent graduated from high school. Licata, who couldn’t read until the age of nine, was the first of his relatives to attend college.He led the local chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at Bowling Green State University and subsequently was elected student body president. He became a Seattle City Councilmember despite being significantly outspent, with the majority of the council, the mayor, and both daily newspapers supporting his opponent. He was elected to five terms to the council and became its president.In 2012 he was named Progressive Municipal Official of the Year by The Nation. He was twice named Best Local Politician by the Seattle Weekly. He was an acknowledged leader in passing Paid Sick and Safe Leave, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and legalizing marijuana. He initiated the founding of Local Progress, the national municipal policy network and served as its first chairman.He is the author of two books:and, a children’s novel. Use the Power You Have is available for purchase from Third Place Books, 206-366-3333.



