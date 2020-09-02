City with a Past, City with a Future - The 25th Anniversary of the City of Shoreline

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Image courtesy Shoreline Historical Museum. 1995, From left: Shoreline City Council Members Ron Hansen, Bob Ransom, Mayor Connie King, Larry Bingham, Linda Montgomery, Scott Jepsen and Cheryl Lee approve the first “City of Shoreline” sign at 145th and Greenwood.


City with a Past, City with a Future-The 25th Anniversary of the City of Shoreline

Saturday, September 12, 2-3:30pm

Shoreline Historical Museum Executive Director Vicki Stiles presents a history of the City of Shoreline, how it got its start and how its history informs its future.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.

Registration required by September 11, 12pm. Register HERE.

A Zoom link will be emailed to you the day before the program.




Posted by DKH at 3:51 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  