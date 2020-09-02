City with a Past, City with a Future - The 25th Anniversary of the City of Shoreline
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Image courtesy Shoreline Historical Museum. 1995, From left: Shoreline City Council Members Ron Hansen, Bob Ransom, Mayor Connie King, Larry Bingham, Linda Montgomery, Scott Jepsen and Cheryl Lee approve the first “City of Shoreline” sign at 145th and Greenwood.
City with a Past, City with a Future-The 25th Anniversary of the City of Shoreline
Saturday, September 12, 2-3:30pm
Shoreline Historical Museum Executive Director Vicki Stiles presents a history of the City of Shoreline, how it got its start and how its history informs its future.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Registration required by September 11, 12pm. Register HERE.
Registration required by September 11, 12pm. Register HERE.
A Zoom link will be emailed to you the day before the program.
0 comments:
Post a Comment