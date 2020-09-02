Supt. Rebecca Miner welcomes students and families to the first day of school

Rebecca Miner, Superintendent

Shoreline Schools





Superintendent of Shoreline Schools Rebecca Miner sent this notice to all families with students in Shoreline Schools, who begin the school year Wednesday, September 2, 2020.





Our staff is eager to meet their students and develop relationships and bonds within their classroom and school communities that will support their learning and success.





We are so excited for the first day of school for students in grades 1-12 (kindergarten begins on September 8). While the start of this school year may look and feel different than any that we’ve previously experienced, our sense of excitement and anticipation is the same as it always is this time of year.