Supt. Rebecca Miner welcomes students and families to the first day of school
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
|Rebecca Miner, Superintendent
Shoreline Schools
We are so excited for the first day of school for students in grades 1-12 (kindergarten begins on September 8). While the start of this school year may look and feel different than any that we’ve previously experienced, our sense of excitement and anticipation is the same as it always is this time of year.
Our staff is eager to meet their students and develop relationships and bonds within their classroom and school communities that will support their learning and success.
Our students will demonstrate their insights, brilliance, struggles and personalities in different ways than before, but we will get to know and care about them as we always have.
As we embark on this journey into our new-and-improved remote learning environment, feeling some trepidation is natural and understandable. We know that tomorrow will not be perfect for everyone.
Remote Learning Resources:
Accessing Remote Classrooms
Attendance Information
Child Care Programs
Chromebook Check Out Information for Middle and High School Students
Chromebook/iPad Check Out Information for Elementary Students
COVID-19 Information and Resources
Family Academy Webinars
Family Academy Webinar Recordings
FAQs - Remote Learning
Financial Resources
Learning Management System Login Links
Meal Box Orders
Mental Health and Well-Being Resources
Remote Learning Schedules
School Reopening Plan Updates
Skyward Family Access
Start Smart
Tech Support for Remote Learning
United Way of King County Resources List
We know that things will come up that are beyond anyone’s control that can present challenges. We know that there are obstacles and barriers that must be overcome, particularly for those students who are furthest from educational justice.
Please know that we are committed to walking this path in partnership with each of you. If there is anything you need to support your child’s remote learning experience, please do not hesitate to reach out to your school’s office or principal.
Our incredible educators and school leaders care deeply for each of their students and will give the absolute best of themselves to support their learning and well-being. I also know that our families and community will find new ways to support and encourage each other as we collectively navigate this path. Each day, we will take steps forward together to provide those things that are best for our students.
Michelle Obama once said, “History has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.”
In the midst of such challenging times, I am grateful to have witnessed so many demonstrations of courage and hope within our school community. I know that profound acts of hope and courage will continue and carry us through as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it presents.
