Supt. Rebecca Miner welcomes students and families to the first day of school

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Rebecca Miner, Superintendent
Shoreline Schools


Superintendent of Shoreline Schools Rebecca Miner sent this notice to all families with students in Shoreline Schools, who begin the school year Wednesday, September 2, 2020.


We are so excited for the first day of school for students in grades 1-12 (kindergarten begins on September 8). While the start of this school year may look and feel different than any that we’ve previously experienced, our sense of excitement and anticipation is the same as it always is this time of year. 

Our staff is eager to meet their students and develop relationships and bonds within their classroom and school communities that will support their learning and success. 

Our students will demonstrate their insights, brilliance, struggles and personalities in different ways than before, but we will get to know and care about them as we always have.

As we embark on this journey into our new-and-improved remote learning environment, feeling some trepidation is natural and understandable. We know that tomorrow will not be perfect for everyone. 

We know that things will come up that are beyond anyone’s control that can present challenges. We know that there are obstacles and barriers that must be overcome, particularly for those students who are furthest from educational justice. 

Please know that we are committed to walking this path in partnership with each of you. If there is anything you need to support your child’s remote learning experience, please do not hesitate to reach out to your school’s office or principal.

Our incredible educators and school leaders care deeply for each of their students and will give the absolute best of themselves to support their learning and well-being. I also know that our families and community will find new ways to support and encourage each other as we collectively navigate this path. Each day, we will take steps forward together to provide those things that are best for our students.

Michelle Obama once said, “History has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.” 
In the midst of such challenging times, I am grateful to have witnessed so many demonstrations of courage and hope within our school community. I know that profound acts of hope and courage will continue and carry us through as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it presents.


I look forward to the day — hopefully soon — when our students, staff and families can be together once again in their classrooms and schools. But, until that time, I want to thank you on behalf of our entire staff for your generous support, patience and grace as we begin the 2020-2021 school year.

Additionally, I hope you will review the remote learning resources and information linked below. You can also find this information HERE

Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  