Indigenous Film Festival Screenings
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Vision Maker Media is hosting an online, five-week-long celebration of American Indian, Alaska Native and worldwide Indigenous films from August 31 – October 5, 2020.
Check out the film line up HERE and schedule of screenings and discussions HERE.
Renton Library Meaningful Movies chapter will screen three of the films for free. Join us for the online screenings and a discussion after each movie.
Thursday, September 17, 6:30pm - Click here to register
Attla tells the gripping but virtually unknown story of George Attla, an Alaska Native dogsled racer who, with one good leg and one outlandish dream, dominated the sport for five decades, becoming a rockstar figure for both Natives and whites.
Thursday, September 24, 6:30pm - Click here to register
Leitis in Waiting is the story of Joey Mataele and the Tonga leitis, an intrepid group of native transgender women fighting a rising tide of religious fundamentalism and intolerance in their South Pacific Kingdom. With unexpected humor and extraordinary access to the Kingdom’s royals and religious leaders, this emotional journey reveals what it means to be different in a society ruled by tradition, and what it takes to be accepted without forsaking who you are.
Thursday, October 1, 6:30pm - Click here to register
And Now We Rise is a portrait of Samuel Johns, a young Athabaskan hip hop artist, founder of the Forget Me Not Facebook Group for displaced people in Alaska, and activist for a cultural renaissance as he heals from his own legacy of historical trauma
This event is also offered on:
