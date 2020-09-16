Page Ahead program speaker at Kiwanis virtual meeting Thursday
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
The North Central Seattle Kiwanis Club will hold a ZOOM virtual meeting beginning at 6:50pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Join us to learn about the local program Page Ahead. Having books at home is the greatest predictor of a child’s future academic success.
Literacy can make the difference between the poverty of one generation and the promise of the next. Page Ahead helps children realize their potential by providing them with the inspiration to read.
A donation of $3 or more puts a book in the hands of a needed child. For more info on this program https://pageahead.org/
All Kiwanis members and members of the public are welcome to participate. Those who are not Kiwanis members can get instructions on how to access the ZOOM meeting by contacting Barbara Williams at: bandpwilliams@comcast.net
A donation of $3 or more puts a book in the hands of a needed child. For more info on this program https://pageahead.org/
All Kiwanis members and members of the public are welcome to participate. Those who are not Kiwanis members can get instructions on how to access the ZOOM meeting by contacting Barbara Williams at: bandpwilliams@comcast.net
We hope that you will use this opportunity to hear about this organization located in our North Seattle community.
0 comments:
Post a Comment