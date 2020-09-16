Senior Center Tele Café Wednesday 2pm: Mental health services for seniors

Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Tele Café

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2pm

9/16 Mental health services for seniors, family and friends with Alain Rhone, Sound Generations, Community Support Specialist, Pathways – Information and Assistance

Wondering where to locate help and support, and what to expect?



What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!

Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone

When: September 16th, 2:00pm

Join us in the Tele Café with Alain for information on counseling, coaching and case management, peer support, psychiatry and emergency/crisis mental health services; cost, insurance coverage, phone-based services, and information about the involuntary commitment process.