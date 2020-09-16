Senior Center Tele Café Wednesday 2pm: Mental health services for seniors
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Tele Café
Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2pm
Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513
Password: senior2020
9/16 Mental health services for seniors, family and friends with Alain Rhone, Sound Generations, Community Support Specialist, Pathways – Information and Assistance
Wondering where to locate help and support, and what to expect?
Join us in the Tele Café with Alain for information on counseling, coaching and case management, peer support, psychiatry and emergency/crisis mental health services; cost, insurance coverage, phone-based services, and information about the involuntary commitment process.
Check out what's coming the rest of September!
9/23 LET’S TALK DEMENTIA with Trevor Duncan, Psy.D., ABVE/D, IPEC, CDMS, Sage Assessment, Counseling, and Consulting, LLC
What is dementia? Discuss and explore tips with Trevor Duncan on how to communicate and interact with a person who has been diagnosed with dementia. Trevor specializes in Neuropsychological & Psychological Evaluations, Forensic Vocational Expert, Vocational Evaluations.
9/30 Ingredients for Longevity with Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD
Dietitian for Living Well Alliance Team | Pacific Medical Centers
- What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
- Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
- Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone
- When: September 16th, 2:00pm
Check out what's coming the rest of September!
9/23 LET’S TALK DEMENTIA with Trevor Duncan, Psy.D., ABVE/D, IPEC, CDMS, Sage Assessment, Counseling, and Consulting, LLC
What is dementia? Discuss and explore tips with Trevor Duncan on how to communicate and interact with a person who has been diagnosed with dementia. Trevor specializes in Neuropsychological & Psychological Evaluations, Forensic Vocational Expert, Vocational Evaluations.
9/30 Ingredients for Longevity with Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD
Dietitian for Living Well Alliance Team | Pacific Medical Centers
0 comments:
Post a Comment