Housing Washington 2020 registration is now open

“Housing Washington is an important annual gathering for our industry to learn and discuss critical issues around affordable housing in our state and across the nation,” said Steve Walker, executive director of the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, the lead presenting sponsor of Housing Washington.

“By going virtual, we aim to remove financial constraints to attend and reach a wider array of participants.”

“With this year’s unprecedented challenges—the pandemic, economic hardship, overdue focus on systemic racism—we have a lot to talk about,” he added.

“Thanks to our virtual format with both live and on-demand sessions, attendees won’t have to miss any session that interests them,” says Walker.

“They can also share the on-demand sessions with their teams, extending the opportunities for conversations beyond a typical in-person conference of some 850 attendees.”

Two live keynoters, Dr. Tiffany Manuel, president and CEO of TheCaseMade, and Ijeoma Oluo, Seattle-based writer and speaker, bookmark a range of topical breakout sessions.All focus on aspects of affordable housing issues during this COVID-19 pandemic and on the systemic racism highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement.Attendees can join one of 12 concurrent breakout sessions and can return post-event to view additional sessions in an on-demand format.The event includes a virtual exposition of exhibitors, recognition of extraordinary people and organizations that are positively impacting Washington state’s affordable housing industry, and opportunities to connect and network.to attend the event or view on-demand sessions post-event.Through a special cross-event collaboration, Housing Washington attendees can also extend their learning at the Conference on Ending Homelessness (COEH), which takes place October 7-8.