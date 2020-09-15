Committed and compassionate people needed
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
|St. Dunstan's will be the new home of the
Shoreline Severe Winter Shelter
Help make this coming winter safe for those lacking adequate shelter.
After successfully piloting the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter last winter, the City of Shoreline and NUHSA welcome St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church as a partner and host for this winter's emergency shelter.
Volunteers (over 18 years old):
- are needed to commit to being on-call for a certain number of nights each month between November 1st and March 30th (shelter will open only when weather is below 34 degrees F).
- will be provided with training and then will be responsible for welcoming guests and supervising the shelter overnight (partial shifts can be arranged).
- will be paired with another person and can trade off sleeping and being awake as only one person needs to be awake for fire watch between 11pm and 5am.
COVID-19 protocols and requirements will be implemented. For more information or to volunteer, please email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.
Thank you for making a difference!
0 comments:
Post a Comment