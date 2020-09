Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi

It was time for some owls and I knew there were some to be found in the Leonhardi's back yard. Good thing that Tanis Leonhardi is such a good photographer.This photo is not pixelated - it was taken through a screen door! It's just unusual to see a pair of owls together and both looking at the camera. We are all hoping they are a mating pair.