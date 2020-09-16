Kruckeberg to dedicate memorial to its founder on Wednesday

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Sculptor Tony Angell with Kruckeberg
memorial he created
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden will dedicate a memorial to its founder, Arthur Rice Kruckeberg, Wednesday, September 16 at 7:30pm.

People may attend the online event at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87447906329

The memorial shows a life-size, bronze raven in mid-call mounted on a basalt column. 

Titled "The Conversation," it was created by nationally renowned sculptor and Lake Forest Park resident Tony Angell. 

Angell will speak about his longtime personal relationships with ravens, the role of Raven in Northwest Native culture, his work with Dr. Kruckeberg, and his hopes for the raven in the garden. 

Dr. Arle Kruckeberg will offer remarks from the Kruckeberg family. There will be time at the end for questions and comments from the audience.



