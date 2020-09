HistoryLink: First Costco discount warehouse opens in Seattle on September 15, 1983

Later, the market was expanded to include retail customers. The self-service warehouses offered only about 4,000 items and didn't advertise. Members typically paid a $25-$35 annual membership fee.Costco earned lawsuits from manufacturers by diverting cheap product lines intended for overseas consumption, such as clothing and bicycles, and stocking them in warehouses. Customers will often see a single brand of an item, which might change before their next visit.In 1993, Costco merged with Price Club.The first store was just a warehouse with a hot dog stand in front. In 1997, stores featured food courts, pharmacies, optical departments, photo processing, a mail-order business, health-care plans, home insurance, and a car-buying program for its members.Sources:"Seattle-based Costco Plans To Sell Shares," The Seattle Times, September 15, 1985, p. D-5; Lee Moriwaki, "Costco: The Empire Build On Bargains," Ibid., July 20, 1997, p. A-1; Lynn Asinoff, "A Special Background Report On Trends in Industry And Finance," Wall Street Journal, August 15, 1985, p. 1; "Investors Overview," Costco website ( www.costco.com ).