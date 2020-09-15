Smart Marketing and Launch Your SideHustle - now open for registrations

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Self-employment coach
Maggie Karshner
Are you a small business owner looking to focus your efforts? 

Or are you considering starting your own business in the form of a SideHustle? 

Join Maggie Karshner, an experienced self-employment coach, as you navigate how to reach potential clients in one or both of her online classes offered through Shoreline Community College this Fall!

Smart Marketing
Fee: $29

Dates: September 24th (Thursday)
Time: 6-8 pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Launch Your SideHustle
Fee: $99
Dates: October 10th - October 17th (Saturdays)
Time: 12pm - 4pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click on the course titles above to register today! 

Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu




Post a Comment

