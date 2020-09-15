Smart Marketing and Launch Your SideHustle - now open for registrations

Self-employment coach

Maggie Karshner

Are you a small business owner looking to focus your efforts?





Or are you considering starting your own business in the form of a SideHustle?





Join Maggie Karshner, an experienced self-employment coach, as you navigate how to reach potential clients in one or both of her online classes offered through Shoreline Community College this Fall!



Smart Marketing

Fee: $29



Dates: September 24th (Thursday)

Time: 6-8 pm

Location: Online via Zoom



Launch Your SideHustle

Fee: $99

Dates: October 10th - October 17th (Saturdays)

Time: 12pm - 4pm

Location: Online via Zoom



Click on the course titles above to register today! Fee: $29Dates: September 24th (Thursday)Time: 6-8 pmLocation: Online via ZoomFee: $99Dates: October 10th - October 17th (Saturdays)Time: 12pm - 4pmLocation: Online via Zoom

















