Virtual Juried Art Show and Youth Art Show Recap

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Human Nature
Artist: Bjorn Larsen


2020 Shoreline Arts Festival
Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council


We had to cancel the 2020 Shoreline Arts Festival at the Shoreline Community College, but thanks to some incredible support, we were able to pivot the much loved Juried Art Exhibit and Youth Art Exhibit online this year.

Supporting local and budding artists is our key mission; and through this Covid-19 pandemic, we plan on doing just that – continue to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Thank you for following along with us on this adventure. #CreativityCantBeQuarantined

Social Distancing
Artist: Jennifer Himes

The artwork is currently featured online as well as the final results regarding the awards. Friends, family, artists, and community members virtually showed up in droves to vote this year, the People’s Choice Award voting surpassed 1,400 votes for both of the virtual art shows! Thank you so much for your support this year.

The Arts Council’s Executive Director, Lorie Hoffman, and event sponsor Joseph and Melissa Irons from Irons Brothers Construction announced the awards live via Zoom on Sunday night and shared a DIY birdhouse making video produced by IronsBC. You can view the video here!

71 VW Bug
Artist: Brandi Young


2D/3D Juror’s Choice Awards:
  • 1st Place $200: Bjorn Larsen "Human Nature"
  • 2nd Place $100: Emily Gomez "Triggers"
  • 3rd Place $50: Barbara Freeman "Harmony"
Photography Juror’s Choice Awards:
  • 1st Place $200: Jennifer Himes "Social Distancing"
  • 2nd Place $100: John Korvell "Java Joe"
  • 3rd Place $50: Doug Early "Framed By Light"
People’s Choice Awards:
  • 1st Place $75: Brandi Young - "71 VW Bug"
  • 2nd Place $50: Susan Gins “I Still Believe Anita Hill”
  • 3rd Place $25: Emily Gilman Beezley “Ocean at Dusk”

Youth Art Winners

1st and 2nd Place People's Choice Winners
Congratulations to the winners of the Shoreline Arts Festival Youth Art Show!

The Raven King
Artist Sophie Hsieh

Pre-K - 2nd Grade:
  • 1st - Sophie Hsieh “The Raven King”
  • 2nd - Alina Li “The Hawaii Plants”
The Wooden Flower
Artist Ava Hernandez

3rd - 5th Grade: 
  • Ava Hernandez “The Wooden Flower”
  • Gigi Amgalan “Mount Rainier Wildlife”
Strength
Artist: Lucy Stinson
6th - 8th Grade:
  • Lucy Stinson “Strength”
  • Emma Koh “Alchemy”
Hold On
Artist: Emma Howlett
9th - 12th Grade:
  • Emma Howlett “Hold On”
  • Shivraj Raichur “Beta Fish”


Thank you to our sponsors: Alaska Airlines, Irons Brothers Construction, Jack Malek of Windermere, GBC International Bank, Shoreline Community College, City of Shoreline, City of Lake Forest Park, and 4Culture!

If you have any questions feel free to email info@shorelinearts.net

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.



