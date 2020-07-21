Third Place Books presents author Larry Watson





Third Place Books presents Larry Watson with his new book The Lives of Edie Pritchard in a virtual event on Friday, July 24, 2020 - 7:00pm

Edie-- smart, self-assured, beautiful-- always worked hard. She worked as a teller at a bank, she worked to save her first marriage, and later, she worked to raise her daughter even as her second marriage came apart.

Really, Edie just wanted a good life, but everywhere she turned, her looks defined her. Two brothers fought over her. Her second husband became unreasonably possessive and jealous. Her daughter resented her. And now, as a grandmother, Edie finds herself harassed by a younger man.

It's been a lifetime of proving that she is allowed to exist in her own sphere. The Lives of Edie Pritchard tells the story of one woman just trying to be herself, even as multiple men attempt to categorize and own her.





From acclaimed novelist Larry Watson, a multigenerational story of the West told through the history of one woman trying to navigate life on her own terms.Triumphant, engaging, and perceptive, Watson's novel examines a woman both aware of her physical power and constrained by it, and how perceptions of someone in a small town can shape her life through the decades.Raised in Bismarck, North Dakota,is the author of ten critically acclaimed books, including the bestselling. His fiction has been published internationally and has received numerous prizes and awards. His essays and book reviews have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, the Chicago Sun-Times, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and other periodicals. He and his wife live in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A film adaptation of Watson's novelis currently in production with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane and due to release in 2020.