When: Jul 22, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join us at our NUHSA Member and Community meeting, Wednesday, July 22nd at 9am, to hear from special guest speaker Theresa LaCroix, Director of the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center.We will also have time for community and agency updates, along with work group information around affordable housing, emergency shelter and human services advocacy. See you there!You are invited to a Zoom meeting.After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.