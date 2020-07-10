Jobs: WSDOT program delivery manager

Friday, July 10, 2020

WSDOT
Program Delivery Manager (WMS Band 3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
Closes 7/24/2020 11:59pm

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a strategic leader to serve as the Northwest Region (NWR) Program Delivery Manager. In this role, you will provide expert-level advice and support government transparency and accountability. 

Reporting to the NWR Assistant Regional Administrator for Program Management, this senior manager position is responsible for the day-to-day management and oversight of the current Highway Construction Program, for the largest of the Washington State Department of Transportation regions.

This position works with the region and Headquarters to develop the fish delivery plan and provides direct input to the bundling and programming of these projects, and is the region's primary contact and a key member of the Steering Committee for the Capital Systems Replacement {CSR) project, advising Headquarters and ensuring business processes are properly documented.

In addition, NWR Program Delivery Manager serves as the primary support to the Mega Programs for 1-405 and the SR 509 Gateway Projects, performing all the Program Management functions for these programs, with their complex funding sources and agreements.

