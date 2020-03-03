Youth art show opens in Shoreline Friday at City Hall
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Coming Home: a Youth Art Exhibition conceived and juried by high school students in King County,
|Last Train Home by Emily Chen
March 6 – April 1, 2020 in the 2nd floor gallery of Shoreline City Hall, with an Opening Reception Friday night March 6, from 5:30pm - 8:30pm which includes musical guests in lobby and refreshments.
|Generation Z by Eve Smith
Regular viewing hours 8:00am - 5:00pm Monday - Friday, City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline.
