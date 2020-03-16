Update from City of Shoreline: outdoor programs and rentals cancelled but parks are open; participate remotely for council meetings

From the City of Shoreline









However, to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we are strongly encouraging the public to participate remotely using the following options available:All outdoor park programs and outside rentals and permits are canceled until further notice.The City of Shoreline has made the decision not to close outdoor parks and park facilities. It is important that people be able to get out and enjoy themselves in an environment that is poses less risk for transmission of COVID-19. People should continue to practice physical distancing and not congregate. Keep at least six feet apart.We have increased cleaning of restrooms to twice per day; however, we are not disinfecting the play equipment. We encourage everyone to wash their hands frequently, especially after having been outside.