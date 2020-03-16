Update from City of Shoreline: outdoor programs and rentals cancelled but parks are open; participate remotely for council meetings

Monday, March 16, 2020

Shoreline City Hall
Photo by Mike Remarcke
From the City of Shoreline

March 16 Council Meeting – Participate remotely

Tonight’s Regular City Council Meeting will be held in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall and is open for the public to attend. 

However, to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we are strongly encouraging the public to participate remotely using the following options available:

Outdoor park programs, rentals, and permits cancelled until further notice

All outdoor park programs and outside rentals and permits are canceled until further notice.

The City of Shoreline has made the decision not to close outdoor parks and park facilities. It is important that people be able to get out and enjoy themselves in an environment that is poses less risk for transmission of COVID-19. People should continue to practice physical distancing and not congregate. Keep at least six feet apart.

We have increased cleaning of restrooms to twice per day; however, we are not disinfecting the play equipment. We encourage everyone to wash their hands frequently, especially after having been outside.

For the latest information:


