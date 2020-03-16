Update from City of Shoreline: outdoor programs and rentals cancelled but parks are open; participate remotely for council meetings
Monday, March 16, 2020
March 16 Council Meeting – Participate remotely
Tonight’s Regular City Council Meeting will be held in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall and is open for the public to attend.
However, to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we are strongly encouraging the public to participate remotely using the following options available:
Outdoor park programs, rentals, and permits cancelled until further notice
All outdoor park programs and outside rentals and permits are canceled until further notice.
The City of Shoreline has made the decision not to close outdoor parks and park facilities. It is important that people be able to get out and enjoy themselves in an environment that is poses less risk for transmission of COVID-19. People should continue to practice physical distancing and not congregate. Keep at least six feet apart.
We have increased cleaning of restrooms to twice per day; however, we are not disinfecting the play equipment. We encourage everyone to wash their hands frequently, especially after having been outside.
For the latest information:
- Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
- Sign-Up to Provide Oral Testimony at the Meeting via Calling-In (You must sign-up before 6:00pm if you wish to provide oral testimony by calling-in.)
- Submit Written Public Comment
For the latest information:
- Public Health – Seattle and King County (kingcounty.gov/covid)
- Washington State Department of Health (doh.wa.gov)
- Center for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov/coronavirus)
- City of Shoreline (shorelinewa.gov/covid)
