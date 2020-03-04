Stop the Bleed classes coming up in Shoreline
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
|Stop the Bleed class
You may have heard about a lifesaving training that is rapidly gaining popularity called "Stop the Bleed."
Stop the Bleed classes are taught by medical professionals and provide you basic techniques on how to stop serious bleeding and possibly save a life.
These classes are 1.5 - 2 hours in length and require no previous medical training or special prerequisites to attend.
|Stop the Bleed class in action
The Shoreline Office of Emergency Management is offering Stop the Bleed opportunities throughout the rest of the year. Our next chance to attend the class is coming up on Wednesday, March 11 from 10:00am - 11:30am.
This session will be held at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N. Space is limited and this class will likely fill up quickly so register soon by going to this website and clicking on the Stop the Bleed button.
0 comments:
Post a Comment