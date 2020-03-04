Stop the Bleed classes coming up in Shoreline

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Stop the Bleed class


You may have heard about a lifesaving training that is rapidly gaining popularity called "Stop the Bleed."

Stop the Bleed classes are taught by medical professionals and provide you basic techniques on how to stop serious bleeding and possibly save a life.

These classes are 1.5 - 2 hours in length and require no previous medical training or special prerequisites to attend.


Stop the Bleed class in action


The Shoreline Office of Emergency Management is offering Stop the Bleed opportunities throughout the rest of the year. Our next chance to attend the class is coming up on Wednesday, March 11 from 10:00am - 11:30am.

This session will be held at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N. Space is limited and this class will likely fill up quickly so register soon by going to this website and clicking on the Stop the Bleed button.



Posted by DKH at 10:12 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  