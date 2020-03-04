Mark and seal your ballot envelope

Photo by GM Wiegand









A special reminder

To mark one party declaration box

Before you sign and date,

Seal in the return envelope...





One could seal the envelope by licking it

Or letting your dog lick it

(Gabriel, my Service Dog, would do it)





Or, if one were

Concerned about bacteria,

One could moisten the return envelope

With the pictured

Antique, porcelain envelope moistener!





Isn't that elegant?









Ms Wiegand and Gabriel, who still would love to

lick your return envelope