Mark and seal your ballot envelope
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
|Photo by GM Wiegand
A special reminder
To mark one party declaration box
Before you sign and date,
Seal in the return envelope...
One could seal the envelope by licking it
Or letting your dog lick it
(Gabriel, my Service Dog, would do it)
Or, if one were
Concerned about bacteria,
One could moisten the return envelope
With the pictured
Antique, porcelain envelope moistener!
Isn't that elegant?
Ms Wiegand and Gabriel, who still would love to
lick your return envelope
