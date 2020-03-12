Out and about in Shoreline: traffic and toilet paper

Northbound I-5 at rush hour

Text and photos by Cynthia Sheridan









Left lanes are headed south into Seattle at rush hour





Traffic heading into Seattle was even lighter as cars ( in left lanes) approached NE 145th overpass on I-5.









North City Safeway was on overload all day Wednesday as shoppers braced for possible supply shortages and/or store closings.









Personal hygiene items were limited and the toilet paper shelves were “wiped” out. Empty shelves ready for more toilet paper. North City Safeway says there’s more in the back and they’re restocking daily.









Most carts had more than one package of toilet paper as North City Safeway shoppers prepared for possible shortages.









More toilet paper.



Also in high demand: hand sanitizer, bleach, antiseptic wipes and Purell.







TP on the belt, waiting to be checked out.













Northbound traffic was extremely light during rush hour as people either worked from home - or just stayed home.