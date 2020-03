City of Shoreline response to COVID-19

It's important that everyone take steps to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus, especially to protect those who are more vulnerable.

Over 60 years of age

With underlying health conditions, including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes

With weakened immune systems

Who are pregnant

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.

Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

We are practicing social distancing at City Hall, which means many staff members are telecommuting for work. If you have business at City Hall, we are asking you to use email, phone, and our online services as much as possible to help limit face-to-face interactions. We are also looking for alternative ways to hold public meetings that supports social distancing.For the most up-to-date information about the City’s response to COVID-19, visit shorelinewa.gov/covid On March 4, the City Manager signed a Local Declaration of Public Health Emergency . This emergency declaration is not a cause for alarm. It is a formal step in a process that facilities coordination with other agencies, including the Department of Health and Public Health – Seattle and King County. It also grants the City access to additional resources if needed.Public Health recommends that people at higher risk of severe illness should stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible, including public places with lots of people and large gatherings where there will be close contact with others. This includes concert venues, conventions, sporting events, and crowded social gatherings.People at higher risk include people:For everyone else:in helping to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the number of people infected. We recognize that closing facilities, cancelling meetings, and altering operations have real impacts on our community.