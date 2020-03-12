City of Shoreline response to COVID-19
Thursday, March 12, 2020
The City of Shoreline is working closely with our partner agencies to respond to COVID-19.
The Washington State Department of Public Health is the lead agency for the State’s response.
They are working closely with Public Health - Seattle and King County on coordinating and communicating about the response in King County, which includes Shoreline. Please visit their websites for the latest information.
We are following the recommendations of Public Health - Seattle and King County and taking proactive steps to protect the health of our community.
“Public health and safety continues to be the top priority for City Council,” stated Shoreline Mayor Will Hall. “The City is taking steps based on guidance from public health officials and we urge everyone to follow the expert guidance to help slow the spread of the disease.”
The primary guidance from Public Health is social distancing and avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people in close proximity. As such, we concluded it was best to close Spartan Recreation Center, Shoreline Pool, and Richmond Highlands Recreation Center.
City Hall remains open. We are practicing social distancing at City Hall, which means many staff members are telecommuting for work. If you have business at City Hall, we are asking you to use email, phone, and our online services as much as possible to help limit face-to-face interactions. We are also looking for alternative ways to hold public meetings that supports social distancing.
For the most up-to-date information about the City’s response to COVID-19, visit shorelinewa.gov/covid.
People at higher risk include people:
The next several weeks will be the most critical in helping to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the number of people infected. We recognize that closing facilities, cancelling meetings, and altering operations have real impacts on our community.
It's important that everyone take steps to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus, especially to protect those who are more vulnerable.
- Over 60 years of age
- With underlying health conditions, including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes
- With weakened immune systems
- Who are pregnant
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.
- Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
However, we believe it is necessary to protect our most vulnerable residents. We will continue to follow the recommendations of Public Health and will look to them for guidance.
