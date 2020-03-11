Inslee issues emergency proclamation that limits large events to minimize public health risk during COVID-19

Gov. Inslee announced restrictions on gatherings

at a press conference Wednesday

Photo courtesy Governor's office





















Gov. Jay Inslee announced new community strategies and social distancing plans Wednesday at a news conference in Seattle to minimize COVID-19 exposure, particularly in counties hit hardest by the virus.Starting Wednesday, events that take place in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties with more than 250 people are prohibited by the state.This order applies to gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational activities.These include but are not limited to: community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers and similar activities.“This is an unprecedented public health situation and we can’t wait until we’re in the middle of it to slow it down,” Inslee said. “We’ve got to get ahead of the curve. One main defense is to reduce the interaction of people in our lives.”“We recognize this new limitation will impact thousands of people, their plans, and their investments in these events,” Inslee said. “However, this is one of the most prudent choices we can make to keep people safe in this rapidly evolving health crisis. We want to do all we can to protect Washingtonians.”