Nominations open for Life Changer Award
Saturday, March 7, 2020
YOU likely know someone who has made life better for others. That someone might be a friend, a teacher, a doctor, a pastor or anyone.
YOU can gain recognition for that deserving person by nominating him or her for an American Legion Life Changer Award. It’s easy to nominate someone and a successful nomination will provide a wonderful reward for that deserving person.
To make a nomination, write up to 300 words describing how your nominee made life better. Include the full name, address and phone number of the nominee, as well as your full name, address and phone number. Then, before May 1, 2020, email the nomination to the following email address: P227al@gmail.com
If you prefer, you can mail the nomination to American Legion Post 227, PO Box 55193, Shoreline, WA 98155-0193.
The Life Changer award is sponsored by the Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 of the American Legion. Post members will select the winner. The winner will receive a framed certificate plus a $200 gift certificate for dining at Ray’s Boathouse, with a majestic view of Puget Sound.
Any questions about the awards program can be directed to the email address. That special someone, who has made life better for you or for others that you know, deserves recognition and YOU can get it for him or her.
