LFP residents can register for City of Shoreline recreation programs and summer camps this week

LFP residents can take advantage of recreation programs offered through the City of Shoreline.

Lake Forest Park residents are eligible for a 24-hour early registration period prior to the start of each season’s programs plus an 8% discount on all program fees (not rentals) through the entire year!





This year, the City of Shoreline is separating the Summer Camp registration from the overall Spring/Summer Class registration.





Registration will also only be online or over the phone due to the the facilities being closed.



Lake Forest Park Residents early registration for 2020 Summer Camps is Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:00am and early registration for Spring/Summer 2020 Classes is Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 8:00am.









The City of Lake Forest Park offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps.



Reminder, there will be no in person registration due to the facilities being closed. To receive notices of the early registration dates, sign up for reminders through the City’s website, Facebook and Twitter.The City of Lake Forest Park offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps. For more information, go to our webpage or call City Hall, 206-368-5440.



