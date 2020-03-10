AARP Tax-Aide suspends services at local libraries

AARP Tax-Aide no longer available

Tax Help at the Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries has been cancelled for the foreseeable future.





This decision was made to help protect the health and safety of our clients and our volunteers.





At this time, we do not know when, or if, we will resume tax services for this tax season.



We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to see you again in the future.



We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to see you again in the future.If you are willing to travel outside King County, you can find other free tax help locations with the AARP site Locator Tool or call 888-227-7669.You can find information about filing your own return for free.Taxpayers who are due a refund can file their tax return at any time without penalty. If you cannot complete your tax return before the filing deadline and either know you will not be due a refund or are unsure, you may apply for an extension of time to file. Use form 4868 available on www.irs.gov. When you apply for an extension , you have until October 15 to file your tax return.The current tax filing deadline is April 15, 2020.

