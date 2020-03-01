Humble Feast dinner Monday - recipe for jambalaya
Sunday, March 1, 2020
|Jambalaya
Photo and cooking by Devra Gartenstein
Patty Pan's Humble Feast is a series of community-based, monthly dinner events featuring local ingredients sourced primarily from area farmers who are our friends and neighbors at the markets.
They are held the first Monday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30pm at the Patty Pan in the Briarcrest neighborhood at 15550 27th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155.
Reservations appreciated (and you get a discount if you prepay!)
This month's dinner is Monday March 2, 2020.
The menu: jambalaya, red beans, greens, black-eyed pea patties, and pecan bread pudding.
And here's a jambalaya recipe (serves 4 to 6, depending on how hungry you are)
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 strips bacon, cut small
2 links andouille sausage, sliced
1 onion, diced
3 stalks celery, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
2 tomatoes, diced
1 cup uncooked rice
1 cup stock or water
hot sauce to taste
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet. Add the bacon and sausage, and cook on medium heat until the meats are browned.
Add the onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, salt, paprika, oregano, and thyme. Cook for about 5 minutes, until the onion is soft and translucent.
Add the tomatoes and rice, cook for a few minutes, stirring almost constantly, and then add the stock or water. Cover the pan and cook on low heat until the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Taste and add hot sauce and additional salt, if desired.
