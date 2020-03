Humble Feast dinner Monday - recipe for jambalaya

Jambalaya

Photo and cooking by Devra Gartenstein



Patty Pan's Humble Feast is a series of community-based, monthly dinner events featuring local ingredients sourced primarily from area farmers who are our friends and neighbors at the markets.













They are held the first Monday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30pm at the Patty Pan in the Briarcrest neighborhood at 15550 27th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155. Reservations appreciated (and you get a discount if you prepay!)jambalaya, red beans, greens, black-eyed pea patties, and pecan bread pudding.And here's a(serves 4 to 6, depending on how hungry you are)2 tablespoons olive oil4 strips bacon, cut small2 links andouille sausage, sliced1 onion, diced3 stalks celery, diced1 green bell pepper, diced4 cloves garlic, minced1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste1 teaspoon paprika1/2 teaspoon oregano1/2 teaspoon dried thyme2 tomatoes, diced1 cup uncooked rice1 cup stock or waterhot sauce to tasteHeat the olive oil in a large skillet. Add the bacon and sausage, and cook on medium heat until the meats are browned.Add the onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, salt, paprika, oregano, and thyme. Cook for about 5 minutes, until the onion is soft and translucent.Add the tomatoes and rice, cook for a few minutes, stirring almost constantly, and then add the stock or water. Cover the pan and cook on low heat until the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Taste and add hot sauce and additional salt, if desired.