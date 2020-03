In honor of its 6 year anniversary in Richmond Beach, Streetzeria invites you to a Benefit Dinner with all proceeds donated to the Richmond Beach Community Association.





Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm. Suggested $10 donation per person.





Dine in or carry out. Fire Safety Center open for families.





Streetzeria at the Beach, 1857 NW 195th St, Shoreline 98177. 206-755-5433.