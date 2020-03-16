Burney Brothers BBQ in Third Place Commons is going out of business on March 22

Burney Bros is going out of business Mar 22
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


A reader tipped us that Burney Brothers BBQ in Third Place Commons was going out of business.

We were at Third Place today, and there was a notice on the counter that Burney Bros. BBQ will be closing, with their last day being March 22. They’ve been in business since 2004, according to the sign.

She commiserated with the owner, who said “We’ve reached the end of the road.” 

Not sure what that means, exactly, if it’s to do with rents or lack of customers or what, but it’s a shame and folks might want to drop by in the next couple weeks to get their last BBQ fix.



