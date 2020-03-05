Briarcrest Neighborhood story swap Friday
Thursday, March 5, 2020
The Briarcrest Neighborhood will hold their story swap on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Shorecrest High School from 6:30pm - 9pm
Shorecrest High School, Faculty Lounge, 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155, located on the second floor of the main high school building near the Otis staircase. An elevator is available at the end of the first floor hallway.
Join your neighbors for an evening of storytelling! Come prepared with a five-to-seven-minute story to share, or just come to listen and enjoy. Bring a treat to share if you wish.
6:30: Mingle and enjoy treats brought to share!
7:00: Storytelling begins. If you plan to tell a story, please practice it so it flows smoothly and fits the seven minute maximum.
This is a free, all-ages event sponsored by your Briarcrest Neighborhood Association, an all-volunteer, non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote community.
Please let Afifi know if you are coming: Afifi Durr
The next storytelling event will also be at Shorecrest, on May 1st.
