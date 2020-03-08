Book review by Aarene Storms: Deer Woman

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Deer Woman : a vignette (graphic novel)
edited by Elizabeth La Pensee and Weshoyot Alvitre

Deer Woman (also called "Deer Lady" in some indigenous groups) comes to the aid of women and girls in trouble, stomping their assailants with her strong hind hooves.

Sometimes she is alone, sometimes she brings others with her. She triumphs, always. The stories in this collection are strong, and the illustrations are stronger.

The book was hard to read -- I had to walk away several times to allow my heart to slow down. There are so many trigger warnings here: violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, blood. And they are all necessary to tell this story.

Take the time. Give yourself permission to read, and to walk away when you need to. And then come back, and finish reading.

Recommended for all humans.


The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern

Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org



