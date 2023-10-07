Town and Country Market October recipe features vegetable comfort food
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Maple Ancho-Roasted Delicata Squash
The fall vibes are strong with this warm and comforting recipe from Town and Country Market
Maple Ancho-Roasted Delicata Squash
Sweet and smoky go so well together in this simple side dish. Roasting at a high temperature ensures good caramelization for amazing flavor.
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 30 Minutes
Yield: 4 Servings
INGREDIENTS
1 large or 2 small delicata squash
½ cup pure maple syrup
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon ancho chile powder
Salt and freshly ground black pepper½ cup roasted, salted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a reusable silicone mat. Do not use foil.
STEP 2
Cut squash in half lengthwise, cut off ends and scoop out seeds (no need to peel). Cut each half crosswise in 1/2-inch thick half-moons.
STEP 3
In a medium bowl, combine maple syrup, olive oil and chile powder. Add squash and toss to coat. Place squash in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Season generously with salt and pepper.
STEP 4
Roast until browned, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven, flip squash over and cook another 10 minutes.
STEP 5
Transfer to a platter and garnish with roasted salted pepitas.
OPTIONS
Try curry powder, Harissa powder, or any of T/C's spicy or smoky spice blends from bulk foods in place of the chile powder. This recipe will also work with sweet potatoes or other winter squash (the skin will not be edible). Cooking times will vary.
Shoreline Town and Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133.
