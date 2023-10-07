Town and Country Market October recipe features vegetable comfort food

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Maple Ancho-Roasted Delicata Squash

The fall vibes are strong with this warm and comforting recipe from Town and Country Market 

Maple Ancho-Roasted Delicata Squash

Sweet and smoky go so well together in this simple side dish. Roasting at a high temperature ensures good caramelization for amazing flavor.

Difficulty Level: Easy

Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 30 Minutes
Yield: 4 Servings

INGREDIENTS

1 large or 2 small delicata squash
½ cup pure maple syrup
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon ancho chile powder
Salt and freshly ground black pepper½ cup roasted, salted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

PREPARATION

STEP 1
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a reusable silicone mat. Do not use foil.

STEP 2
Cut squash in half lengthwise, cut off ends and scoop out seeds (no need to peel). Cut each half crosswise in 1/2-inch thick half-moons.

STEP 3
In a medium bowl, combine maple syrup, olive oil and chile powder. Add squash and toss to coat. Place squash in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Season generously with salt and pepper.

STEP 4
Roast until browned, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven, flip squash over and cook another 10 minutes.

STEP 5
Transfer to a platter and garnish with roasted salted pepitas.

OPTIONS
Try curry powder, Harissa powder, or any of T/C's spicy or smoky spice blends from bulk foods in place of the chile powder. This recipe will also work with sweet potatoes or other winter squash (the skin will not be edible). Cooking times will vary.

Shoreline Town and Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133.



Posted by DKH at 8:38 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  