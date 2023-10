Town and Country Market October recipe features vegetable comfort food

Sweet and smoky go so well together in this simple side dish. Roasting at a high temperature ensures good caramelization for amazing flavor.Difficulty Level: EasyPrep Time: 15 MinutesCook Time: 30 MinutesYield: 4 Servings1 large or 2 small delicata squash½ cup pure maple syrup3 tablespoons olive oil1 tablespoon ancho chile powderSalt and freshly ground black pepper½ cup roasted, salted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)STEP 1Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a reusable silicone mat. Do not use foil.STEP 2Cut squash in half lengthwise, cut off ends and scoop out seeds (no need to peel). Cut each half crosswise in 1/2-inch thick half-moons.STEP 3In a medium bowl, combine maple syrup, olive oil and chile powder. Add squash and toss to coat. Place squash in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Season generously with salt and pepper.STEP 4Roast until browned, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven, flip squash over and cook another 10 minutes.STEP 5Transfer to a platter and garnish with roasted salted pepitas.Try curry powder, Harissa powder, or any of T/C's spicy or smoky spice blends from bulk foods in place of the chile powder. This recipe will also work with sweet potatoes or other winter squash (the skin will not be edible). Cooking times will vary. Shoreline Town and Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133.