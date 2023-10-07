Last farmers market of the season in Shoreline Saturday October 7, 2023

Geneva Norton is one of the many people who love the Shoreline Farmers Market

Photo courtesy SFM

Shoreline Farmers Market

Saturdays,10am-2pm through October 7th





18821 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

(KC Metro Park n Ride across from Sky Nursery)

Season 12: It’s a Wrap, Folks!





Please join us to thank the farmers who work tirelessly to grow your food, the musicians that put on a show every Saturday, and the dedicated volunteers who work to make the market a success year after year.

Thank you Shoreline, for continuing to show up and support local businesses.





Photo courtesy Shoreline Farmers Market

But wait....there's more!



We will be back on October 28th for our Annual October Harvest Market. We'll have fun activities for kids (and grown up kids), FREE face painting, games for everyone, and you can stock up on winter storage produce for the fall. We will be back on October 28th for our. We'll have fun activities for kids (and grown up kids), FREE face painting, games for everyone, and you can stock up on winter storage produce for the fall.





)! Costumes are highly encouraged (humans and their four-legged families members, too)!



Just when you're settling into winter and really missing the market we'll have our final market of the year on December 16th. We'll have lots of prepared food vendors, crafts for holiday shopping, and farm vendors with fresh produce to inspire delicious winter meals.



See you Saturday, Shoreline (and Shoreline-area friends)!





Just when you're settling into winter and really missing the market we'll have our final market of the year on. We'll have lots of prepared food vendors, crafts for holiday shopping, and farm vendors with fresh produce to inspire delicious winter meals.See you Saturday, Shoreline (and Shoreline-area friends)!

This Saturday, October 7, 2023 will mark the end of the regular farmers market season.