King County Library System receives $133,252 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to develop a Climate Action Plan
Saturday, October 7, 2023
|Four of the 30 King County Libraries
Shoreline, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Richmond Beach
Photos by Steven H. Robinson
The King County Library System (KCLS) received a $133,252 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to develop a Climate Action Plan over the next two years under the Climate Smart Humanities Organizations program.
The KCLS Foundation will match the amount that NEH awarded by July 2024, for a total of $266,504 in grant funding.
NEH supports research, education, preservation and public programs in the humanities. The Climate Smart program is one of three new grant programs that NEH created under the agency’s American Tapestry: Weaving Together Past, Present and Future initiative, which leverages the humanities to strengthen our democracy, advance equity for all and address our changing climate.
The program enables cultural organizations — such as museums, libraries, archives and humanities centers — to develop strategic Climate Action Plans.
In this round of funding, NEH awarded $41.3 million in grants for 280 humanities projects across the country.
KCLS was the only library system in the nation to receive the NEH grant to produce a Climate Action Plan.
The Climate Action Plan will align with federal, tribal, state, and local climate goals and priorities. KCLS will work with technical consultants to assess current greenhouse gas emissions, water and energy usage, and establish a measurable plan to implement conservation strategies.
The grant funding from NEH and the KCLS Foundation will help supplement green efforts already underway at KCLS, which has long committed to environmental stewardship.
“The NEH grant funds will help KCLS do its part to preserve and protect the environment for current and future generations to come,” said KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum.
“We look forward to establishing and implementing our Climate Action Plan to further improve energy efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint.”
KCLS has been incorporating green building practices into library renovations and new construction for the past 15 years. In 2022, KCLS partnered with Puget Sound Energy to go carbon neutral at most library buildings.
And KCLS’ Capital Bond Building Program, made possible by a voter-approved bond measure in 2004, included eco-friendly building designs, green roofs, rain gardens and other features ranging from carpeting to plumbing.
Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Supporting the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS has 50 libraries and serves nearly 1.6 million people.
“Our environment and our libraries are two precious resources that must be protected and cared for,” added KCLS Foundation Executive Director Lisa Yamasaki.
“The KCLS Foundation is looking forward to raising funds to match the NEH grant award. KCLS’ Climate Action Plan will benefit our communities for years to come and it's a privilege to be a part of that.”
