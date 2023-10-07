King County Library System receives $133,252 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to develop a Climate Action Plan

“The NEH grant funds will help KCLS do its part to preserve and protect the environment for current and future generations to come,” said KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum.

“We look forward to establishing and implementing our Climate Action Plan to further improve energy efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint.”

The Climate Action Plan will align with federal, tribal, state, and local climate goals and priorities. KCLS will work with technical consultants to assess current greenhouse gas emissions, water and energy usage, and establish a measurable plan to implement conservation strategies.The grant funding from NEH and the KCLS Foundation will help supplement green efforts already underway at KCLS, which has long committed to environmental stewardship.