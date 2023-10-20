The Ladies of the Phoenix Theatre create their own calendar as a fundraiser
Friday, October 20, 2023
|The calendar is for sale as a fundraiser for the theatre and the leukemia society
Calendar Girls tells the inspiring true story of a group of 11 older women who made a calendar to raise money for Leukemia research after one of their member’s husbands passed away from the disease. The play is currently running at The Phoenix Theatre in Firdale Village, Edmonds. (See review)
The Ladies of the Phoenix Theatre were looking for a way to make more than just great theatre this Fall, so they decided to put their considerable talents on display and posed for a cheeky 2024 calendar.
Proceeds from the calendar fundraiser will help support the Phoenix Theatre’s upcoming 16th season and half of the profits raised will go straight to the Seattle Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“The Calendar is a celebration of every shape and size, and of life!” Says Melanie Calderwood, the Phoenix Theatre’s Artistic Director: a cancer survivor and lifelong cancer-care nurse.
“We try to find ways to use laughter to help heal and we contribute to cancer-fighting causes whenever we can, so this was a perfect match.”
”Plus,” she added, “We try not to take ourselves too seriously.”
In the past the Phoenix Theatre has donated to the American Cancer Society and presently offers free tickets to cancer patients throughout their season with no hoops to jump through via their Laughter is the Best Medicine initiative.
Both tickets for the show Calendar Girls and the PG-13, 2024 wall calendars are available for adults to purchase online at www.tptedmonds.org
The play, running through Sunday, October 29, 2023 in Edmonds, is appropriate for viewers 13 and up with parental guidance suggested and implied nudity.
