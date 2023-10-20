Halloween movie at Local 104 Thursday October 26, 2023 and Halloween triple feature October 31

Friday, October 20, 2023

 The Rocky Horror Picture Show

"I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey"

NEXT Thursday 10/26 is Movie Night at The Local 104 and we're very excited to be showing The Rocky Horror Picture Show!

There will be movie inspired menu specials and communal seating on the back patio. The movie starts at 6:30pm. Get here early to find a spot and get to know your fellow movie enthusiasts.

5 Year Anniversary Party on Halloween

Come celebrate our 5 Year Anniversary with us on Halloween! Make a reservation or join us for the party out on the back patio. 


What to expect: food and drink specials including malted candy bar ice cream (iykyk), costume contests for the kiddos and the adults, a photo booth, and spooky movies playing all night! 

The triple feature will start at 4pm showing:
  1. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
  2. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  3. Young Frankenstein


