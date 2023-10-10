The 2023 Student Mock Election is open for all Washington K-12 students

Image courtesy WA Secretary of State OLYMPIA — Young Washingtonians across the state are invited to participate in the 2023 Student Mock Election presented by the Office of the Secretary of State. OLYMPIA — Young Washingtonians across the state are invited to participate in the 2023 Student Mock Election presented by the Office of the Secretary of State.









“This opportunity is great preparation for young Washingtonians to become aware and involved as soon as they’re eligible,” Secretary Hobbs said. “I’m inviting educators throughout the state to use the Student Mock Election and help encourage lifelong participation in our democracy.”

In recognition of National Voter Education Week the first week of October, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is calling on students and teachers across Washington to take part in the Mock Election. Ballots, vote tabulation sheets, posters, and Voters' Pamphlets available for download here. Free "I Voted" stickers can be ordered from the website as well.





In this year’s Mock Election — History Edition, students have the opportunity to vote on historical questions from past Washington elections, including which city should serve as the state capital (an 1890 election), whether to lower the state voting age (1970), and other milestone decisions.





An alternate ballot, also downloadable, offers participants choices of favorite desserts or seasons, or whether to ban pineapple as a pizza topping.



From October 6 until the November 7, 2023 General Election, participation statistics will be available on the Secretary of State's Mock Election engagement dashboard website.









“I’m proud to make this toolkit of free resources available to every teacher and home educator,” Secretary Hobbs said. “I hope to help students across the state learn the power of civic engagement.”

The Mock Election website also offers a free Teaching Elections in Washington State curriculum book and a series of 30-45 minute lessons to help students learn how elections work. Washington's Office of the Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal.





The Student Mock Election is a non-partisan, educational event that teaches children to be informed voters. All K-12 students in Washington state are welcome to participate by casting votes on races and measures.