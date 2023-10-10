

Art Movie Night at Graphite Arts Center in Edmonds Friday, October 13, 2023 7pm Art Movie Night at Graphite Arts Center in Edmonds Friday, October 13, 2023 7pm









Show starts at 7pm



Free to the public, tickets not required

Donations are welcome (suggested donation $10 per person)



Soda, water and popcorn available



Graphite is home to the non-profit Art Start Northwest which was founded in 2015 by Mary Olsen and Tracy Felix to champion the creative process and to make art accessible to all who seek to learn and create.



is Edmonds' newest facility dedicated to the arts. Graphite is a vibrant, active, multi-use arts center. Graphite Arts Center includes The Gallery at Graphite; ten artist studios; an art book library; classroom space, and more. Graphite hosts regular movie nights and is open during Art Walk Edmonds on the third Thursday of the month.



Graphite and Charcoal restaurant are both located at



Friday, October 13 we are pleased to present Daliland (2022), starring the great Ben Kingsley as Salvador Dali. This feature length film follows the flamboyant Spaniard in 1973 as he prepares for his final New York gallery show. Come join other art and movie lovers for this special screening. Not rated.Show starts at 7pmFree to the public, tickets not requiredDonations are welcome (suggested donation $10 per person)Soda, water and popcorn availableGraphite is home to the non-profit Art Start Northwest which was founded in 2015 by Mary Olsen and Tracy Felix to champion the creative process and to make art accessible to all who seek to learn and create. Graphite Arts Center is Edmonds' newest facility dedicated to the arts. Graphite is a vibrant, active, multi-use arts center. Graphite Arts Center includes The Gallery at Graphite; ten artist studios; an art book library; classroom space, and more. Graphite hosts regular movie nights and is open during Art Walk Edmonds on the third Thursday of the month.Graphite and Charcoal restaurant are both located at 202 Main Street, Edmonds WA 98020





After a summer of long bright days filling our beautiful skylight space with sunshine, Graphite Arts Center is happy to see the darkness return - and along with it the return of monthly Art Movie Nights.Graphite is proud to feature the best movies on art and artists the film world has to offer.