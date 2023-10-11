Philharmonia Northwest opens their 2023-2024 season at the Shorecrest Performing Arts Center on Sunday

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Philharmonia Northwest opens their 2023-2024 Season at the Shorecrest Performing Arts Center on Sunday October 15, 2023 at 2pm with a pre-concert lecture at 1pm.

“Remember the Ladies” a celebration of music by women composers, features Natalie Dungey, trumpet. Christopher T. F. Hanson, conductor.

The program includes:
  • Joan Tower:  Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1
  • Barbara Harbach:  Demarest Suite
  • Ellen Taffe Zwillich:  American Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra
  • Florence Price:  Symphony No. 1 in E minor

Opening the concert, Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1 showcases Philharmonia Northwest's brass and percussion sections. Commissioned in 1986 and dedicated to groundbreaking conductor Marin Alsop, this fanfare sets the tone for the extraordinary talents and contributions of women artists in the program.

The Demarest Suite by Barbara Harbach highlights the orchestra's dynamic string sections. The suite includes movements inspired by Harbach's opera O Pioneers and Abigail Adams' famous words "Remember the ladies" in a 1776 letter to her husband, John Adams; her plea urged the then-delegate to advocate for women's rights at the Continental Congress.

Natalie Dungey, trumpet; and Christopher T.F. Hanson, conductor
The concert includes a command performance by Natalie Dungey, an internationally renowned trumpeter featured on NPR’s From the Top, performing Pulitzer Prize winner Ellen Taaffe Zwilich's demanding and powerful American Concerto

And concludes with Florence Price’s iconic First Symphony, a remarkable balance of Western European and African American musical traditions, composed in 1932.

Tickets are available online at philharmonianw.org

Single Tickets are $30 adult and $20 senior/student.

Tickets will also be sold at the box office before the concert.


Posted by DKH at 2:24 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  