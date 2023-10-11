Philharmonia Northwest opens their 2023-2024 Season at the Shorecrest Performing Arts Center on Sunday October 15, 2023 at 2pm with a pre-concert lecture at 1pm.

Opening the concert, Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1 showcases Philharmonia Northwest's brass and percussion sections. Commissioned in 1986 and dedicated to groundbreaking conductor Marin Alsop, this fanfare sets the tone for the extraordinary talents and contributions of women artists in the program.





The Demarest Suite by Barbara Harbach highlights the orchestra's dynamic string sections. The suite includes movements inspired by Harbach's opera O Pioneers and Abigail Adams' famous words "Remember the ladies" in a 1776 letter to her husband, John Adams; her plea urged the then-delegate to advocate for women's rights at the Continental Congress.





Natalie Dungey, trumpet; and Christopher T.F. Hanson, conductor The concert includes a command performance by Natalie Dungey, an internationally renowned trumpeter featured on NPR’s From the Top, performing Pulitzer Prize winner Ellen Taaffe Zwilich's demanding and powerful American Concerto.

And concludes with Florence Price’s iconic First Symphony, a remarkable balance of Western European and African American musical traditions, composed in 1932.





Tickets are available online at philharmonianw.org





Single Tickets are $30 adult and $20 senior/student.





Tickets will also be sold at the box office before the concert.







