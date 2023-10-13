Seeds! Save, Store and Sow - Tuesday October 17, 2023 in-person workshop

Friday, October 13, 2023

Save seeds from your garden for next year's harvest and blooms! Learn the most efficient and effective methods of harvesting seeds without waste. 

Find out from which plants to harvest, and which to leave for winter wildlife. All supplies and seed samples provided. 

Kathy Anderson is an landscape designer and water ecologist and has extensive experience in site assessments, rain garden design and landscaping through her business, Bountiful Landscapes.

Garden Exploration with Kathy Anderson. 

Continuing Education, Shoreline Community College

Dates: TUES 10/17/2023
Times: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location: Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Room: Room 2905
Fee: $49.00


