Film at Shoreline CC Friday night October 13, 2023 - Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires

Friday, October 13, 2023

Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires
(Canada, 1hr, 42 min, 2022)
Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires
in Spanish with English subtitles

A brother and sister return to Argentina, country of their birth, for the first time in their adult lives. 

Against the backdrop of glamorous tango clubs of Buenos Aires, they uncover dark family secrets and the reason for their parents' emigration to Canada.

Sinopsis: Un hermano y una hermana regresan a Argentina, su país de nacimiento, por primera vez en su vida adulta. 

Con el telón de fondo de los glamorosos clubes de tango de Buenos Aires, descubren oscuros secretos familiares y el motivo de la emigración de sus padres a Canadá.

Sponsored by Shoreline Community College Foundation
  • Director: Alison Fairweather Murray (will attend)
  • Producer: Alison Fairweather Murray, Pamela Livia, Felicitas Raffo
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Raphael Grosz-Harvey, Cristina Rosato, Eleonora Wexler
  • Language: Spanish and English w/ English subtitles
