Rotary Hunger Strike raises money for Harvest Against Hunger - not too late to donate



Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park held a successful and fun-filled Hunger Strike™ event last week at Spin Alley on Richmond Beach Road.





There were costumes, wigs, and pom-poms. These service minded folks joined other Rotary Clubs in their district to fight hunger, and Lake Forest Park will donate a portion of proceeds to Harvest Against Hunger.





(left) Claire Conway, (right) Robin Roat

Hunger Strike™ is a fun and friendly team-based fundraising competition that culminates in a one-day in-person bowling event where club and community members come together to celebrate their efforts and for some, receive sweet prizes.





Hunger Strike™ benefits Harvest Against Hunger, an organization that works with farmers, truckers, volunteers and others to bring valuable skills and resources into hunger relief efforts in communities across Washington state and beyond.





ROTARY - HUNGER STRIKE™ participation was AMAZING!

12 Interact students, thanks to their dedicated Advisor - fellow rotarian, Jacqueline Drew.

20 Rotarians (4 teams)

7 Non-rotarians

37 people had a (bowling) ball! Keep donating. The deadline has been extended to Monday, November 9, 2023 at 5pm



