Megan Rapinoe plays her last game before retirement from soccer



The King County Council and the King County Executive Dow Constantine proclaimed the week of October 2-9, 2023, as MEGAN RAPINOE WEEK in King County, in recognition of her incredibly decorated career, unfailing advocacy, and contribution to soccer. #RapinoeReigns





Soccer star Megan Rapinoe with U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal issued a statement:





It was a total honor to watch the incredible @mrapinoe play her last game with @olreign





She is not only one of the best soccer players of all time and a superstar on the field, she utilized that star power to advocate for things that were courageous, powerful and just.





From her immediate solidarity with Colin Kaepernick around Black Lives Matter, to her powerful advocacy for equal pay to her clear embrace of LGBTQ rights, she grew her star power in every single arena.





She changed the way that not only little girls could see themselves in soccer, but she also showed everyone what it looks like to be who you are and to fight for the things you believe in.



