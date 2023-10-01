October: It's Halloween season

Sunday, October 1, 2023

To get you in the mood - here's a sampler from previous years
Multiple photographers

It's time to inflate your dragons, buy your trick or treat candy (go ahead and eat it - there's time to buy more), set up your giant skeleton (I've seen one already, peering over the fence), plan your costume, and put all the local Halloween events on your calendar.

After all, it's only four weeks until it's all over. Make haste!

--Diane Hettrick


