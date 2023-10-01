Nile Nightmares is open every weekend this month
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Nile Nightmares is open at the Nile Golf and Country Club at 6601 244th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. (244th St SW is also SR 104 and NE 205th)
BUY TICKETS ONLINE or at the door
- General Admission and Fast Pass tickets available online or at the door.
- Active Military Discount! Save $5 off General Admission Price!
- Use Promo Code: FREEDOM23 *Must have Military ID available upon request.
Nile Nightmares Haunted House 2023 will feature seven updated attractions! All for one ticket price!
- DEADMAN'S COVE
- CURSE OF THE NILE
- SLAUGHTERHOUSE
- INFERNUM MINE
- WICKED WORKSHOPPE
- 3D CIRCUS
- BALLINGER ASYLUM
ESCAPE ROOMS
Four horror themed five minute ESCAPE GAMES (Available for a separate charge each, per player).
CONCESSIONS
Food truck and Carnival Treats Available. Beer Garden available for 21+
FAMILY FUNFEST
Saturday October 21st, 11am to 3pm. This is a great event for the whole family! Adults get in Free with paid child's admission!
