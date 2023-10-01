King County Library System Short Story contest: Terrifying Tales



The King County Library System (KCLS) is holding a Terrifying Tales short story contest.

9 to 12 (tweens)

13 to 17 (teens)

18 and older (adults)

One submission per person or group.

Submissions must be your own original work.

Limit your story to 1,500 words or less.

If including illustrations, limit your final submission to 6 pages or less. Information on how to submit your story here









Submit your story by October 21, 2023. KCLS will announce the winners and publish their stories by October 31, 2023.This contest is for adults, teens, and tweens ages 9 and older.Judges will score stories on creativity, quality of writing, and how much they terrify us. One winner and up to three notable mentions will be selected for each of the following age groups: