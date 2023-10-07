Kenmore City Council will consider adopting new exceptional tree ordinance at Monday's meeting

Sequoia photo by Melody Fosmire

After public outcry when the City of Kenmore issued a permit for a developer to cut down an enormous Sequoia at a new construction site on 68th Ave, the Kenmore City Council is expected to adopt an exceptional tree ordinance at its October 9, 2023 meeting.





The proposed ordinance protects extraordinary trees, defined as native trees and other very large trees that because of their unique combination of size and age are worthy of retention.





Exceptional trees are exceedingly important to the local environment and community as they reduce soil erosion and pollution in streams and creeks, remove pollutant gases and airborne particles, lower temperatures, reduce noise pollution, and provide habitat for wildlife.





Upon adoption of the ordinance, removal of any trees it protects as exceptional anywhere within the city will be punishable by fines up to $2,500 per inch in diameter at breast height with minimum a penalty of $10,000 and a maximum of $150,000.



















