Cry It Out opens Thursday, October 12, 2023 at As If Theatre in Kenmore

a comedy with dark edges, by Molly Smith Metzler

October 12-29, 2023

“It’s an investigation of class, friendship, and resilience through the lens of working parenthood in America,” says director Mugavero.

“This play is such a poignant look at both the absurdity and profundity that follows in the wake of a newborn for those first few weeks of delirious bliss and unimaginable terror. I can't wait for audiences to laugh and cry with us.”

When: Oct. 12-29, 2023 – Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 5:00pm

Where: Kenmore Community Club, 7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028

Tickets: $25 and $20 (Seniors / Students) available at asiftheatre.com

Cry It Out holds both a microscope and a megaphone to the joys and perils that today’s mothers face. This heartwarming comedy takes a sharp and honest look at the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work after being home with a newborn, and the effect that economic and social class has on parenthood in America.Cry It Out features the talent of Taryn Pearce (Jessie), Gabriela Noble (Lina), Kira Dorrian (Adrienne), and Varun Kainth (Mitchell), with a creative team that includes Ken Michels (Set Design), Gwyn Skone (Lighting Design), William French (Sound Design), Ali Kidder-Mostrom (Costume Design), and Chandria Danelle (Property Design).