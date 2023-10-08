Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Arthritis Aquatics Instructor
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Arthritis Aquatics Instructor
Category Part-Time Employment Opportunities
Salary Hourly wage range: $18.00 - $23.00
Published Oct 4, 2023
This position is responsible for instructing a warm water low-impact exercise program designed for adults with arthritis or anyone with joint pain and muscle stiffness.
Work hours are subject to change, but will typically be:
Apply through Form Center
- Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12:00pm – 1:00pm
- (summer classes will be scheduled earlier in the day)
- May be required to work evenings, weekends and some holidays.
