Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Arthritis Aquatics Instructor

Sunday, October 8, 2023

City of Mountlake Terrace
Arthritis Aquatics Instructor
Salary Hourly wage range: $18.00 - $23.00
Published Oct 4, 2023

This position is responsible for instructing a warm water low-impact exercise program designed for adults with arthritis or anyone with joint pain and muscle stiffness.

Work hours are subject to change, but will typically be:
  • Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12:00pm – 1:00pm
  • (summer classes will be scheduled earlier in the day)
  • May be required to work evenings, weekends and some holidays.
