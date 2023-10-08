Eleven mile segment of East Lake Sammamish Trail opened in Redmond Friday

Sunday, October 8, 2023

East Lake Sammamish Trail
Photo courtesy King County

King County Executive Dow Constantine led the opening celebration for the final segment of the East Lake Sammamish Trail Friday, October 6, 2023 in Redmond.
The 44 miles Locks to Lakes Trail

The 11-mile paved path contributes to the the 44-mile Locks to Lake Corridor that connects Golden Gardens Park in Ballard to Eastside cities and the Cascade foothills, running through Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore on the Burke Gilman Trail on its way.


Posted by DKH at 12:49 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  