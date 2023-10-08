Eleven mile segment of East Lake Sammamish Trail opened in Redmond Friday
Sunday, October 8, 2023
|East Lake Sammamish Trail
Photo courtesy King County
King County Executive Dow Constantine led the opening celebration for the final segment of the East Lake Sammamish Trail Friday, October 6, 2023 in Redmond.
|The 44 miles Locks to Lakes Trail
The 11-mile paved path contributes to the the 44-mile Locks to Lake Corridor that connects Golden Gardens Park in Ballard to Eastside cities and the Cascade foothills, running through Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore on the Burke Gilman Trail on its way.
